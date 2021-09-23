Southwest Virginia COVID case rate now higher than Northeast Tennessee’s

Region’s hospitalization, death rates for September far above state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID community spread rate has overtaken Northeast Tennessee’s according to data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

VDH reported 307 new cases in Southwest Virginia on Thursday, along with three new deaths reported overnight. The nine-county region has an average of 594 new weekly cases per 100,000 population.

Northeast Tennessee’s rate has dropped the past week from above 800 to 534. It was nearly double Southwest Virginia’s average at the beginning of September.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID spread rate was barely half of Northeast Tennessee’s at the beginning of September, but recently surpassed it.

Southwest Virginia’s average remains more than twice as high as the state rate, which sits at 281.

The region also has population-adjusted hospitalization and death rates that are much higher than Virginia’s for the month of September.

Washington County, Virginia saw two new deaths due to the virus, and Wise County saw one new death. Over the past week, the region’s population-adjusted COVID death rate is more than double that of the state – 5.5 deaths per 100,000 to 2.6.

Through September, Southwest Virginia COVID deaths total 17.6 per 100,000 population to 6.9 statewide.

Ten new hospitalizations were reported — one each in Bristol, Buchanan County, Smyth County and Wise County, and six new hospitalizations reported in Washington County.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rates are nearly double the state average on a population-adjusted basis this month.

For the month, hospitalizations per 100,000 population are 50.4 in Southwest Virginia — 81% higher than the statewide rate of 27.9.

Washington County, which has the highest hospitalization rate of any Virginia county during the course of the pandemic, is at 94.9 September hospitalizations per 100,000.

VDH reported 635,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 23.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 846,979.

VDH reports there have been 10,523 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,107 cases /147 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (18 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,084 cases / 129 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,387 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 3,273 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (40 new cases)

Norton – 473 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 3,237 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (20 new cases)

Scott County – 2,616 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (22 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,985 cases / 243 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (46 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 5,123 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (58 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 6,693 cases / 516 hospitalizations / 126 deaths (37 new cases, 6 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 4,480 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (51 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new deaths)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.