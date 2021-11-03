Southwest Virginia COVID case rate drops – still more than double statewide rate

New COVID case rates in Southwest Virginia counties vary widely. The region’s overall rate remains more than twice as high as the state’s.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 117 net new COVID-19 cases Wednesday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

142 cases were reported in total, including 34 in Buchanan County, but Russell County saw an adjustment downward of 25 cases and 4 hospitalizations.

New hospitalizations reported included three in Buchanan County and one each in Dickenson and Washington counties.

Buchanan County also reported the only death in the nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area.

Wednesday’s reporting brought the rolling seven-day average of new COVID cases to 224 per 100,000 residents in the region. Even with that drop from 245 Tuesday the area remains high above the state average of 106.

A wide variation now exists among area counties, with Lee and Russell counties now both below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “high transmission” threshold of 100 new weekly cases.

Lee County is at 90 and Russell at 60 after Wednesday’s adjustment.

On the other end of the spectrum, Buchanan County is at 424 following 56 new cases over the past two days.

Wise County (including Norton) has seen a steady number of cases that have kept its rate well above 300. The 37 cases reported Wednesday was the highest total in a week and leaves Wise at 372.

Smyth, Scott and Dickenson counties all have rates in the 200s, while Washington and Tazewell counties are at 179 and 187 respectively.

Area hospitalization rates remain well above state averages. The seven-day rolling average of 24.2 per 100,000 population is more than quadruple the state rate of 5.0.

That figure includes 30 cases reported Oct. 28, a number that will roll off Thursday and likely send that rate downward significantly.

The death rate regionally is at its lowest seven-day rolling average since late September – 5.5 for the second straight day — but remains more than double the state figure of 2.6.

Statewide, VDH reported 690,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 3.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 930,679.

VDH reports there have been 11,800 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia over the past three days.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,284 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,492 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (34 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,678 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 3,728 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 582 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 3,787 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (-25 new cases, -4 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 3,197 cases / 166 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,941 cases / 316 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (13 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,759 cases / 221 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (19 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,661 cases / 610 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (21 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 5,444 cases / 230 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (35 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.