Southwest Virginia COVID-19 case rates rise for second straight day

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases has also pushed Southwest Virginia’s COVID death rates back up to nearly 4 times Virginia’s overall rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate rose for the second straight day Wednesday after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 231 new cases across the nine-county region.

Following 178 cases reported Tuesday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 is back to 287 after briefly dropping over the holiday weekend. The rate remains well over double Virginia’s statewide rate, which rose to 127 Wednesday.

VDH also reported one new hospitalization in the region, in Smyth County, and two new deaths — also in Smyth County.

Death, hospitalization rates back up in wake of recent case increase

New case rates hit a region low of 221 Nov. 15 before climbing to more than 330 last week.

That increase has begun to show up in seven-day rates of new hospitalizations and new deaths. Those reached their lowest levels since the summer in late November as they caught up with the case declines.

But since Nov. 27, the seven-day death rate per 100,000 has climbed from 3.1 to 5.9 — nearly four times the statewide rate of 1.6. Since Sept. 1, 92 Southwest Virginians per 100,000 have died of COVID, which is 2.8 times the state rate of 33.

The region’s hospitalization rate dropped to 5.5, also on Nov. 27. It’s since risen to 9.3, which is more than triple the state seven-day rate of 3.0 new hospitalizations per 100,000. Since Sept. 1, those rates are 187 regionally and 72 statewide.

The highest case rates regionally are in Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties, at 372, 371 and 356 respectively. Lee County’s rate is the lowest in the region at 141 and is the only rate under 200.

Statewide, VDH reported 716,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 1.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 971,529.

VDH reports there have been 12,367 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Nov. 30.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,421 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (18 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,845 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (21 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,968 cases / 64 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (12 new cases)

Lee County – 3,924 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (10 new cases)

Norton – 659 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 4,147 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (17 new cases)

Scott County – 3,450 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (25 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,195 cases / 331 hospitalizations / 125 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 6,122 cases / 225 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (24 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,165 cases / 644 hospitalizations / 159 deaths (55 new cases)

Wise County – 5,913 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 132 deaths (25 new cases)

