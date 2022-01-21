Southwest Virginia COVID-19 case rate now above statewide record

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is now higher than the statewide peak reached eight days ago and has increased by more than 25% in just two days. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s seven-day new COVID-19 case rate has increased 28% over the past two days and is now higher than the statewide peak rate reached last week after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 823 new cases Friday.

That total is the second-highest single-day mark ever for the rural nine-county region. VDH reported a record 1,131 new cases Thursday. The region’s rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people is at 1,555, which is 32% higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 1,175.

Southwest Virginia’s 7-day rate of new COVID-19 cases is 3.6 times higher than it was at the end of December.

When Virginia’s rate peaked at 1,543 just eight days ago, it was 61% higher than Southwest Virginia’s average of 960. Cases from the Omicron variant began sending rates much higher in urban parts of Virginia about 10 days before that occurred in Southwest Virginia.

Southwest Virginia’s case rate is up 63% in the past week and 144% from two weeks ago, when it was 637. Virginia’s case rate, meanwhile, has dropped 23% the past week and is 2% lower than it was two weeks ago when it stood at 1,200.

VDH reported no new deaths across the state Friday, and no new hospitalizations were reported in Southwest Virginia.

Every county has a higher rate than the state average at this point. Washington County (including Bristol) is highest at 1,750 — more than double its high point during the Delta variant surge — and Dickenson is lowest at 1,292.

The region’s vaccination rates are far below the state and national averages.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,037,022 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 21.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,451,713.

VDH reports there have been 13,232 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Jan. 21:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,404 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (52 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,769 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 90 deaths (27 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,635 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (41 new cases)

Lee County – 4,741 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (55 new cases)

Norton – 971 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (15 new cases)

Russell County – 5,437 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (59 new cases)

Scott County – 4,493 cases / 193 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (60 new cases)

Smyth County – 6,622 cases / 364 hospitalizations / 142 deaths (128 new cases)

Tazewell County – 7,938 cases / 244 hospitalizations / 126 deaths (131 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 11,010 cases / 717 hospitalizations / 190 deaths (166 new cases)

Wise County – 7,722 cases / 274 hospitalizations / 154 deaths (89 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.