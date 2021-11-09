Southwest Virginia COVID-19 case rate increasing – 4 new deaths reported Tuesday

As Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate remains 2.5 times higher than the state’s, deaths during the delta surge have occurred at close to triple the statewide rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s rate of new COVID-19 cases is higher than it was when the month began, with the highest case rates in Buchanan and Wise counties.

Tuesday’s Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 increased to 257 Tuesday in the nine-county region, up from 246 Monday. Tuesday’s rate was 7% higher than the Nov. 1 rate and remained 2.4 times the state average, which rose to 107.

The rates in Buchanan County and Wise County are 633 and 392, respectively. According to a New York Times database, Buchanan’s rate Monday was the 25th-highest of any county in the nation.

The region reported 125 new cases Tuesday, including 14 in Buchanan and 35 in Wise (including Norton).

An additional six hospitalizations and four deaths were also reported.

The new hospitalizations included three in Washington County, one each in Buchanan and Scott counties and one in Norton.

Two new deaths were reported in Buchanan County and one each in Norton and Tazewell County.

Hospitalization and death rates per 100,000 remain well over double in the region compared to the state since Sept. 1, when the delta variant’s impact began to hit the region hardest.

Statewide, VDH reported 695,834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 9.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 938,376.

VDH reports there have been 11,947 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Monday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,307 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 2,591 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 69 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 1,712 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (9 new cases)

Lee County – 3,756 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 608 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Russell County – 3,870 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (7 new cases)

Scott County – 3,240 cases / 170 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 4,987 cases / 321 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (17 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,812 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 112 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,755cases / 624 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (13 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,543 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (31 new cases)

