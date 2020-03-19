Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems announces changes to services, rescheduling appointments for high-risk patients

1  of  4
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has made changes to its services in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from SVCHS, patients determined to be in the high-risk category who have appointments until April 3 will soon be contacted and offered chances to reschedule in May or June.

People in the high-risk category include people 65 and older, those with COPD or other pulmonary diseases, those with heart disease, diabetics and immunocompromised people.

In the interest of SVCHS staff and patient safety, only patients are asked to enter the health centers, unless a caregiver is required.

Everyone entering the buildings will be screened for temperature and other information. Should patients test positive, they will be issued a mask and immediately roomed.

If rooms are not available, patients will be directed to their vehicles and called via cell phone.

Sick patients who test negative for coronavirus will have different sick waiting room areas.

The release also says New Day Recovery will not see groups until further notices, but full individual medical visits and prescriptions will still occur.

The National Nutrition Month event at Meadowview Health Clinic and the Festival de la Primavera have been canceled.

