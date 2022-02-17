RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Thursday as the new COVID case rate continued a slow decline.

VDH reported 368 new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region, which lowered the rolling seven-day average of new cases to 846 per 100,000 population. That rate remained far higher than Virginia’s overall rate, which declined to 248.

New COVID-19 case rates continue at much slower decline in Southwest Virginia than in the state as a whole. (WJHL Photo)

With far lower vaccination rates than the state average, Southwest Virginia has tended to maintain higher case rates coming off of each new COVID variant’s surge. The same is holding true with the omicron variant, and that is also resulting in higher death and hospitalization rates in the region as compared to the state.

The highest area rates currently are 1,117 in Smyth County, 1,047 in Wise County and 1,024 in Scott County.

Thursday, Wise County recorded two new COVID-19-related deaths, and Buchanan, Russell and Smyth counties each reported one. Russell and Buchanan counties also each recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization.

As deaths are reported from the omicron surge, totals have been quite a bit higher in February than they were in January, though many of those deaths actually occurred in January. The region has recorded an average of 5.1 COVID deaths per day in February compared to just 2.1 per day in January.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,154,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 17.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,619,839.

VDH reports there have been 14,875 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 17.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,241 cases / 212 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (9 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,489 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (43 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 3,151 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (9 new cases)

Lee County – 5,988 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (18 new cases)

Norton – 1,251 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (8 new cases)

Russell County – 6,552 cases / 187 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (28 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,544 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (27 new cases)

Smyth County – 8,325 cases / 379 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (48 new cases, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 9,650 cases / 253 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (55 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 13,307 cases / 730 hospitalizations / 201 deaths (50 new cases)

Wise County – 9,763 cases / 287 hospitalizations / 173 deaths (73 new cases, 2 new deaths)

