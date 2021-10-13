Southwest Virginia case rates remain more than double state average

New COVID-19 case rates are decreasing in Southwest Virginia but remain more than double the state rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate is dropping, but remains more than double the state average, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Wednesday.

The nine-county region reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with four new deaths and seven new hospitalizations.

The deaths reported include two in Washington County and one each in Dickenson and Russell counties.

Washington County, which has the state’s highest hospitalization rate per 100,000 over the duration of the pandemic, also reported two new hospitalizations. Smyth County, with the state’s fourth-highest hospitalization rate, reported three. One was reported in Bristol, Va. and another in Dickenson County.

The region’s rolling seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population now stands at 379, which is down from 464 a week ago. Virginia’s rate is 182, down from 220 a week ago. The rate in Northeast Tennessee Tuesday was 300, and in Tennessee it was 225.

For more than a week, Smyth County has been listed among the top 100 counties nationwide for seven-day case rate. It was tied for 51st Tuesday. Wednesday’s 39 reported cases brought its rate down to 628 from 697 Tuesday.

The region’s death and hospitalization rates per 100,000 remain far above Virginia’s averages, both for the past week and since Sept. 1.

Hospitalization rates for the past seven days are 11.4 in the region and 6.2 in the state. Death rates are 8.6 new deaths per 100,000 population in Southwest Virginia and 3.4 statewide.

Since Sept. 1, the 134 reported deaths in the region works out to 46.3 per 100,000, nearly triple the state rate of 16.5 during the period.

Statewide, VDH reported 669,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 13.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 897,978.

VDH reports there have been 11,180 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,209 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 2,273 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (10 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,556 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,578 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (14 new cases)

Norton – 538 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 3,613 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 2,949 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (39 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,624 cases / 270 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (39 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 5,516 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (14 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,297 cases / 550 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (29 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 4,996 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (39 new cases)

