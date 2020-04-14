Southwest Virginia airports to receive funds from coronavirus legislation

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Several airports in southwest Virginia will receive federal money courtesy of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grants will come from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted tremendous damage on airports, including the general aviation airports in the Ninth District,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) in a statement. “Travel restrictions and the economic slowdown have greatly reduced passenger and cargo traffic. The $357,000 in FAA grants distributed to airports in the Ninth District is a vital lifeline, helping to sustain them through the present crisis.”

Griffith says the following airports will receive funds: