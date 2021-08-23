Southwest Virginia adds 345 new COVID cases over weekend, 7 new hospitalizations

The COVID-19 new case rate in the nine westernmost counties of rural Southwest Virginia is 62% higher than the Commonwealth’s overall rate. It rose 31 percent over the past week.

Community spread rate continues to rise – far higher than state’s average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new hospitalizations related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Monday — figures that cover Saturday through Monday.

Three hospitalizations were reported in Smyth County. Bristol, Washington County, Russell County and Wise County each reported one new one.

The nine counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area now have a seven-day community spread far higher than the Commonwealth of Virginia’s overall rate. Case rates have grown significantly faster in the region than statewide since the beginning of August.

COVID-19 new case rates in Southwest Virginia continue to be among the highest in the state based on a 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 population.

The regional new case rate rose by another 6% over the weekend. Currently it’s highest in Wise and Russell counties, with Smyth County also above the regionwide average of 331.6 new weekly cases per 100,000.

The regional rate is 62% higher than the state average. That’s not much higher than the difference a week ago, when the region’s rate was 252.6 and the state’s was 160.3.

Spread rates continue to be significantly higher in the seven counties of Northeast Tennessee, where they reached a regional rate of 546.8 Friday.

VDH reported 567,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 741,159.

VDH reports there have been 9,860 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,776 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (21 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,731 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (26 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,077 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (10 new cases)

Lee County – 2,614 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (39 new cases)

Norton – 360 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 2,507 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (29 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,114 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (31 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,251 cases / 215 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (34 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 4,087 cases / 195 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (41 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,541 cases / 459 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (60 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,684 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (48 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

