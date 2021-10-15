Southwest Virginia: 140 COVID deaths since Sept. 1 nearly triple state’s per capita rate

Southwest Virginia’s 140 COVID-19 deaths since Sept. 1 represent a population-adjusted rate nearly triple that of the state as a whole.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Friday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The nine-county region has reported 140 deaths since Sept. 1 and 64 so far this month. Friday’s new deaths were reported in Scott, Washington and Wise counties.

The delta variant surge has caused nearly three times the deaths per 100,000 population in the region — among the state’s least vaccinated — since Sept. 1.

That rate is 48.4 new COVID deaths per 100,000 and Virginia’s overall rate is 17.7.

Southwest Virginia also reported 144 new COVID-19 cases. That brought its seven-day cases per 100,000 rate down to 369.

While that rate is the lowest it’s been since Aug. 27, it remains more than double the state rate, which decreased slightly Friday to 173.

Five new hospitalizations were reported regionally. The region’s COVID hospitalization rate per 100,000 has been about double Virginia’s since mid-September.

It’s currently 11.1 per 100,000 the past seven days, compared to 5.9 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 672,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 15.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 902,938.

VDH reports there have been 11,276 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,222 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,309 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (16 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,568 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (5 new cases)

Lee County – 3,605 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 544 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 3,655 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (20 new cases)

Scott County – 2,991 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 4,67859 cases / 272 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (19 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,551 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (11 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,355 cases / 555 hospitalizations / 140 deaths (22 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Wise County – 5,047 cases / 223 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

