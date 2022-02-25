RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 case rates continued declining in Southwest Virginia after 147 new cases were reported Friday by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region also had five initial COVID deaths reported as fallout from the peak of the Omicron variant surge continued.

The region of 285,000 people has reported 30 COVID deaths in the past week alone and 120 so far this month. Death reports tend to lag actual date of death by one to three weeks, so many of those occurred during the height of the Omicron case surge.

The new reported deaths included two in Tazewell County and one each in Russell, Scott and Wise counties.

Southwest Virginia’s “community spread rate” — the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people — is now at 482. That’s far below its peak of more than 1,600 and represents a decline of 42% from a week ago. Virginia’s overall rate stands at 160, down 33% from 240 a week ago.

Southwest Virginia reported five new COVID-19 hospitalizations (also a lagging indicator) Friday — three in Smyth County and one each in Scott and Tazewell counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,167,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 25.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,636,510.

VDH reports there have been 15,352 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 25. (New deaths and hospitalizations cover two days)

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,328 cases / 214 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (8 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,656 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (24 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,245 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 6,127 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (16 new cases)

Norton – 1,284 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 6,709 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,650 cases / 203 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 8,562 cases / 385 hospitalizations / 159 deaths (17 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 9,857 cases / 255 hospitalizations / 154 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 13,530 cases / 733 hospitalizations / 205 deaths (22 new cases)

Wise County – 10,006 cases / 291 hospitalizations / 178 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)

