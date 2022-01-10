Southwest VA hits record COVID-19 case rate as 861 new cases reported over weekend

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate has reached a new record of 751 new weekly cases per 100,000 — though it remains well below Virginia’s overall rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reached a record COVID-19 community spread level over the weekend as 861 new cases were reported in the nine-county area, and the area continued to post much higher COVID-19 death numbers, with six of the state’s 20 reported deaths over the weekend.

Washington County, including Bristol, saw its rolling seven-day rate reach 959 new cases per 100,000 population, while the region overall climbed to 751. The data was provided by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new deaths included two each in Lee and Washington counties and one each in Russell and Wise counties.

The region’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID deaths per 100,000 people is 5.9. That’s more than eight times the state rate, which is the lowest it has been in months at 0.7.

Despite the higher death numbers, the region remains well behind Virginia’s statewide case rate as the Omicron variant is arriving in rural parts of the state later. That statewide rate reached 1,383 Monday.

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID hospitalization rate also remains below the state average as Virginia overall continues to break records for the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The state reported an additional 917 new COVID hospitalizations.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports the seven-day average of total COVID hospitalizations was 3,271 on Monday. The previous high seven-day average of 3,143 came on Jan. 18, 2021 at the height of the alpha surge.

The total number of current COVID patients in intensive care units (ICU) is 567 — not far off all-time highs despite evidence showing the Omicron variant is less severe. It’s likely a number of those ICU cases and hospitalizations are still from Delta variant cases.

Southwest Virginia reported seven new hospitalizations over the weekend: two each in Washington and Russell counties and one each in Lee County, Norton and Wise County.

Statewide, VDH reported 915,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 10.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,278,739.

VDH reports there have been 13,086 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,933 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (101 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,290 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (82 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,296 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (40 new cases)

Lee County – 4,294 cases / 148 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 825 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 4,845 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (51 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Scott County – 4,022 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (77 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,916 cases / 360 hospitalizations / 140 deaths (79 new cases)

Tazewell County – 7,212 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (66 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 9,740 cases / 713 hospitalizations / 184 deaths (220 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 6,941 cases / 267 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (96 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

