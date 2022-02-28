RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 case rates are declining quickly in Southwest Virginia, and the new case rate in the nine-county region is nearly back to its levels seen in mid-December, before the Omicron variant sent cases surging to record highs.

According to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data, the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population is down to 385 after 230 cases were reported Saturday-Monday. That’s still much higher than Virginia’s overall rate of 131, but the region’s rate has been declining faster than the state’s the past couple weeks.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rate declined 46% in the past week, compared to a drop of 32% statewide.

Reported deaths, meanwhile, continue to come in at a relatively high level, with 10 reported over the weekend. The death toll from the Omicron variant has been quite high despite its somewhat lower severity due to the huge number of cases recorded. Virginia’s statewide death rate has remained elevated as well — as COVID deaths are logged an average of one to three weeks after they occur.

Virginia’s overall death rate has actually increased over the past week, though it’s below its highest levels from the Omicron surge, which were reached in early February (accounting mostly for January deaths).

The results are clear from the total number of reported deaths for February in Southwest — 130, slightly more than double the 64 reported in January. The new deaths reported over the weekend included three in Bristol, two each in Buchanan and Wise counties and one each in Dickenson, Tazewell and Washington counties.

The region also reported two new COVID hospitalizations each in Lee and Wise counties, one each in Smyth, Tazewell and Washington counties and a reduction of one in Norton.

More than twice as many COVID-19 deaths were reported across Southwest Virginia in February than in January.

Total deaths per 100,000 and hospitalizations per 100,000 have been much higher in Southwest Virginia than the commonwealth as a whole, with the gap even wider the past six months.

Since Sept. 1, 557 Southwest Virginia COVID deaths have been reported, which equates to 195 per 100,000 people. Statewide, the figure is 6,879 deaths, or 80 per 100,000 people. The hospitalization rates are 321 in Southwest Virginia and 158 statewide.

The region remains just shy of the 50% mark for people fully vaccinated, while Virginia is over 72% in that category.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,169,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 28.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,639,942.

VDH reports there have been 15,554 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 28. (New deaths and hospitalizations cover two days)

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,341 cases / 214 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (13 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Buchanan County – 4,686 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 98 deaths (30 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 3,251 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Lee County – 6,149 cases / 161 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (22 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 1,287 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (3 new cases, -1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 6,728 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (19 new cases)

Scott County – 5,667 cases / 203 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (17 new cases)

Smyth County – 8,600 cases / 386 hospitalizations / 159 deaths (38 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 9,888 cases / 256 hospitalizations / 155 deaths (31 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 13,560 cases / 734 hospitalizations / 206 deaths (30 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death )

Wise County – 10,027 cases / 293 hospitalizations / 180 deaths (21 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

