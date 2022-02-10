Southwest VA COVID deaths mount — case rate still far above state average

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is more than triple the state average and continues to recover more slowly from the Omicron surge than most of the state die. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Another seven COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia as the population-adjusted COVID death rate reached its highest level of the Omicron variant surge. The new case rate dropped slightly with 525 new cases, but that rate remains more than triple the statewide average.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported three new deaths in Wise County, two in Washington County and one each in Bristol and Russell County. The seven-day rolling average of reported COVID deaths per 100,000 population is now 11.5 in the nine-county region. Deaths are a “lagging indicator” and are likely to stay at an elevated level or rise even higher in the coming week as the Omicron surge slowly subsides in the region.

Virginia saw a surge in reported deaths starting about 10 days ago that resulted in a peak seven-day death rate statewide of 11.2 per 100,000 Feb. 8. That’s fallen to 9.8 over the past two days.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death rate over the past five months is 2.6 times higher than the state’s.

Nearly twice as many Southwest Virginians per capita have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since September than the state average.

More urban areas of the state were affected by Omicron earlier than Southwest Virginia, and the statewide case rate has fallen much faster than Southwest Virginia’s, which peaked about two weeks after the state’s.

The seven-day new case rate dropped to 1,171 in Southwest Virginia Thursday, putting it below 1,200 for the first time since Jan. 18. The region’s rate was above 1,200 for 22 straight days compared to Virginia’s overall rate being above 1,200 for 13 days.

The highest current case rates are in Wise (1,577), Smyth (1,483) and Lee (1,240) counties.

Five new COVID hospitalizations were reported in the region — one each in Russell and Washington counties, one in Bristol and two in Wise County.

Since Sept. 1, the early part of the Delta variant surge, Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate is nearly double the state’s — 298 per 100,000 to 157 — and its death rate is 2.6 times higher at 165 to 64.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,139,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 10.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,598,416.

VDH reports there have been 14,420 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 10.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,137 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 4,344 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (19 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,069 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (18 new cases)

Lee County – 5,790 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (68 new cases)

Norton – 1,198 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (10 new cases)

Russell County – 6,348 cases / 185 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,323 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (41 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,992 cases / 371 hospitalizations / 145 deaths (70 new cases)

Tazewell County – 9,274 cases / 252 hospitalizations / 141 deaths (58 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 12,954 cases / 728 hospitalizations / 198 deaths (85 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Wise County – 9,314 cases / 285 hospitalizations / 166 deaths (85 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

