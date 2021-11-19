Southwest VA COVID case rate up 43% since Monday

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate has increased by more than 40% since Monday as new cases surge in the rural area.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — A recent surge in Southwest Virginia COVID-19 cases continued Friday, as 130 new cases pushed the seven-day rolling average to 316 new cases per 100,000 population — up 43% from Monday’s rate.

The data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) showed an increase from a “community spread rate” of 299 Thursday, 264 Wednesday and 229 on Tuesday. The region’s rate is now more than 2.5 times the state’s, which rose slightly Friday to 124.

Virginia’s case rate has also increased this week, but by just 16%, from 107 on Monday.

VDH reported seven new hospitalizations in the region. Four of those were reported in Washington County and one in Bristol, along with one each in Smyth and Russell counties.

Vaccination rates are far lower in Southwest Virginia than the state or the nation.

The gap between Southwest Virginia and the state in new COVID case rate continues to widen.

Nearly three times as many Southwest Virginians have died of COVID this fall on a population adjusted basis compared the state.

The region’s COVID hospitalization rate is more than double the state’s.

The region’s seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations has increased almost 50% this week as well as the rise in new cases begins to impact hospitalizations. That rate has increased from 7.6 Monday — its lowest in many weeks — to 11.7 Friday.

That’s nearly quadruple Virginia’s rate of 3.2, which has remained steady through the week.

Only one death was reported in the region in Russell County, and the death rate had dropped to just 3.5 per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average. That’s its lowest point since August and brings it to less than double the state’s rate of 2.0 for the first time in weeks.

The region’s percentage of partially and fully vaccinated people continued to fall further behind state averages. Friday’s VDH data show Southwest Virginia more than 22% behind the state for partially vaccinated, at 50.7% to Virginia’s 73%.

The region is now nearly 20% behind for fully vaccinated, at 44.7% to 64.3% statewide. Nationally, 58.9% of people are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, VDH reported 705,230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 19.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 953,460.

VDH reports there have been 12,170 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Thursday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,347 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 2,702 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,839 cases / 62 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (17 new cases)

Lee County – 3,845 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (12 new cases)

Norton – 631 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (-6 cases)

Russell County – 4,020 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,363 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 5,089 cases / 326 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 5,953 cases / 223 hospitalizations / 114 deaths (19 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,908 cases / 633 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (29 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,715 cases / 234 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (21 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.