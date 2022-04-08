RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate fell slightly last week and remains at a very low level compared to most of the pandemic, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

The nine-county region reported a seven-day total of 77 new cases, which equals a seven-day rate of 27 cases per 100,000 population. A total of 88 cases were reported the previous week. No county added more than 28 cases between March 31 and April 7.

Virginia’s overall case rate is now more than double the region’s, at 66 per 100,000 population. It increased slightly from the week before, when it was at 56.

COVID-19 deaths per capita are roughly twice as high in Southwest Virginia as they are statewide.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is far below state and national averages. (WJHL Photo)

No area county reported a rate higher than 42 and all Southwest Virginia counties are now in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) “low” range for COVID-19 community levels. That metric now takes into account both case rates and hospitalization data.

While extremely low new case rates continue in the region, Southwest Virginia continues to count new recorded COVID-19 deaths. Last week saw a total of 13 newly reported deaths as death certificates are completed and submitted. That’s the same total as the previous week.

The newly reported deaths included three each in Smyth and Tazewell counties, two each in Russell and Washington counties and one each in Buchanan, Lee and Scott counties.

Since roughly the beginning of 2022, Southwest Virginians have died from COVID-19 at a much higher rate than Virginians overall. Virginia has 95 counties and over the past 13 weeks, eight of those have had COVID death rates greater than 100 people per 100,000 population. Five of them — Buchanan, Russell, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise — are in far Southwest Virginia.

Since the pandemic began, 1,319 Southwest Virginians have died of COVID. That rate of 462 per 100,000 population is roughly twice Virginia’s rate of 232 and far above the national rate of 295.

Conversely, Southwest Virginia has a much lower COVID vaccination rate than the state and nation. Just over 50% of Southwest Virginians are fully vaccinated, compared to 73% of Virginians overall and 66% of people nationally.