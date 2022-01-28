Southwest VA COVID case rate nearly double the state’s – 645 new cases Friday

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate has had a longer plateau than the state’s did and reached higher levels. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate remained far above state and national averages Friday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 645 new cases in the nine-county region.

VDH also reported five additional COVID-19 deaths in the region for the second straight day. Statewide, 39 new deaths were reported and the state’s seven-day COVID death rate has more than tripled in the past week to reach its highest level since mid-October. Southwest Virginia’s seven-day COVID death rate, meanwhile, is almost twice as high as the state’s and it’s triple the state rate over the past five months.

Friday’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people was 1,560 in Southwest Virginia and 866 statewide. The statewide rate has been declining since it peaked at 1,543 Jan. 13. The regional rate has been at a high plateau for more than a week now, longer than Virginia’s plateau that lasted just a few days.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death rate remains nearly double that of Virginia as a whole even as the statewide rate has risen to its highest level since October.

Both the region and the state’s seven-day rates were lower than the were on Thursday. But Virginia’s rate has declined by 43% over the past two weeks while Southwest Virginia’s is up 64% over the same period.

Lee County now has the region’s highest seven-day rate at 1,823 and has reported 249 cases the past three days including 80 Friday. Washington, Smyth, Wise and Scott counties all have rates above 1,600.

Death rate increase coming?

The Omicron variant surge has been around long enough for Omicron case deaths to begin recording, and that’s likely the cause of the increase in statewide death rate. Virginia’s seven-day rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 was below 2 for most of the month but is now 3.2. The recent increase follows by a couple weeks the massive spike in COVID hospitalizations statewide early in the month.

The Omicron surge was delayed in Southwest Virginia and regional hospitalization rates — long far above the state’s — stayed a good bit lower than statewide ones from early January until the last several days. Now reported hospitalizations are rising in Southwest Virginia, surpassing the state rate Friday for the first time since Dec. 26.

Whether the region sees a surge in deaths like Virginia’s remains to be seen but if it comes, it will be from an already high level. Friday’s five reported deaths — one each in Lee, Russell, Tazewell and Wise counties and another in Bristol — brought the seven-day rate per 100,000 to 6.2, nearly double the state’s.

Southwest Virginia’s seven-day COVID hospitalization rate is 9.7 per 100,000, the highest it’s been in more than two weeks, while Virginia’s has dropped to 7.5 after being above 20 from Jan. 2-16. New hospitalizations reported Friday included two in Tazewell County and one each in Bristol, Lee County and Russell County.

Over the past nearly five months, Southwest Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID at a rate of 283 per 100,000 compared to 162 statewide. The gap in COVID deaths per 100,000 is even wider at 145 regionally to 49 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,088,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 28.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,525,591.

VDH reports there have been 13,467 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Jan. 28:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,759 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (46 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 4,038 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (30 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,825 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (29 new cases)

Lee County – 5,168 cases / 151 hospitalizations / 73 deaths (80 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 1,052 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (14 new cases)

Russell County – 5,794 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 4,849 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (50 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,120 cases / 369 hospitalizations / 143 deaths (66 new cases)

Tazewell County – 8,511 cases / 248 hospitalizations / 128 deaths (98 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 11,797 cases / 722 hospitalizations / 191 deaths (87 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 8,312 cases / 281 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (96 new cases, 1 new death)

