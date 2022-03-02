RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped to its lowest level since Dec. 1 after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 114 new cases Wednesday in the nine-county region.

The community spread rate — the rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population — declined to 297 Wednesday. It hadn’t been below 300 since Dec. 1, when it stood at 297. The rate was nearly five times higher a month ago when it was 1,430.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 community spread rate has declined to its lowest level since Dec. 1. (WJHL Photo)

Virginia’s statewide rate has been lower than Southwest Virginia’s for six weeks now after spending about a month at a higher level after the Omicron variant reached urban areas of the Commonwealth sooner than rural ones. It dropped to 120 on Wednesday.

Both the region and the state had community spread rates Wednesday within just a few percentage points of their Dec. 1 numbers. Southwest Virginia, with its much lower vaccination rate, has tended to have spread rates double or more the state average when variants come off their peak rates.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Wednesday — one each in Lee, Tazewell and Wise counties. New COVID hospitalizations were reported in Wise County, which had three, and Russell, Lee, Tazewell and Scott with one each. Hospitalization totals dropped by one in Buchanan and Smyth counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,171,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on March 2.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,643,050.

VDH reports there have been 15,624 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on March 2.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,350 cases / 216 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,719 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (6 new cases, -1 hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 3,278 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (17 new cases)

Lee County – 6,168 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 1,288 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 6,751 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 5,682 cases / 204 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 8,628 cases / 387 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (9 new cases, -1 hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 9,927 cases / 257 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (31 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 13,577 cases / 735 hospitalizations / 206 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 10,066 cases / 297 hospitalizations / 182 deaths (16 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

