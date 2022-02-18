Rate remains more than triple the statewide average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 329 new COVID-19 cases and three new COVID deaths Friday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The nine-county region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people fell to less than half its Omicron variant peak and is now at 782. That’s more than triple the state’s rate of 232, but less than half the peak rate of 1,698 set Jan. 26.

The three new deaths reported occurred in Tazewell County, which had two, and Lee County. The rural area has suffered a much higher rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita than the state as a whole, especially since last summer’s Delta variant surge.

Southwest Virginia has suffered COVID-19 deaths at a 2.5 times higher rate than the state since late summer 2021.

Fewer than half of Southwest Virginians are fully vaccinated compared to more than 70% of people statewide. The death rate since Sept. 1, when all adults had had the opportunity to get vaccines, is 181 per 100,000 people — more than two-and-a-half times Virginia’s overall rate of 71.

In addition to the three reported deaths, the region reported one new COVID hospitalization in Lee County.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,156,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 19.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,622,685.

VDH reports there have been 14,938 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 19.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,260 cases / 212 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (19 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,525 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (36 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,166 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (15 new cases)

Lee County – 6,012 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 1,256 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (5 new cases)

Russell County – 6,580 cases / 187 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (28 new cases)

Scott County – 5,565 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (21 new cases)

Smyth County – 8,363 cases / 379 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (38 new cases)

Tazewell County – 9,696 cases / 253 hospitalizations / 146 deaths (46 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 13,346 cases / 730 hospitalizations / 201 deaths (39 new cases)

Wise County – 9,811 cases / 287 hospitalizations / 174 deaths (48 new cases, 1 new death)

