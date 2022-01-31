Southwest VA COVID case rate double the state average

The new COVID-19 case rate has stayed near its peak in Southwest Virginia for more than a week now and is more than double Virginia’s rate. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is now more than double the state average and has spent much longer at a high plateau than the state’s rate did, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday.

The nine-county Southwest Virginia region reported 1,358 new cases over the weekend, leaving its seven-day rolling average at 1,535 new cases per 100,000 population. That was little changed from Friday’s average of 1,560 and still isn’t far off the peak of 1,698 recorded last Wednesday.

After spending several weeks well below the state average, Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 hospitalization rate again exceeds the state average (WJHL Photo)

The statewide rate dropped from 866 Friday to 754 Monday and is now less than half its peak of 1,543 reached Jan. 13.

The region reported just one new COVID-19 death, in Lee County, and just three new hospitalizations — in Dickenson, Lee and Tazewell counties.

Statewide, an additional 90 COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend, which kept the seven-day COVID death rate per 100,000 at its highest level in months. It remains barely over half the rate in Southwest Virginia.

The seven-day COVID hospitalization rate is now more than 50% higher in Southwest Virginia than it is statewide despite the low number of new hospitalizations reported over the weekend. The rate is 6.2 statewide, just a quarter of its mid-January level, while the region’s rate is 9.7.

Over the past nearly five months, Southwest Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID at a rate of 286 per 100,000 compared to 165 statewide. The gap in COVID deaths per 100,000 is even wider at 148 regionally to 51 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,103,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 31.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,545,636.

VDH reports there have been 13,518 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Jan. 31:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,852 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (93 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,078 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (40 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,872 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (47 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 5,307 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (139 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 1,073 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (21 new cases)

Russell County – 5,905 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (111 new cases)

Scott County – 4,963 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (114 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,274 cases / 369 hospitalizations / 143 deaths (154 new cases)

Tazewell County – 8,666 cases / 249 hospitalizations / 128 deaths (155 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 12,086 cases / 722 hospitalizations / 191 deaths (289 new cases)

Wise County – 8,507 cases / 281 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (195 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.