RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate is the lowest it’s been since early August according to figures released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The rate of 195 new weekly cases per 100,000 comes after 134 cases were reported over the weekend. While that is still more than double Virginia’s statewide rate, which dropped below 100 for the first time in months, it is lower than any point between the Delta variant surge and the Omicron surge.

Even though the virus is in quick retreat, deaths from COVID-19’s Omicron surge continue to be reported. An additional nine were reported over the weekend, including two each in Russell and Smyth counties, one each in Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties and one in Bristol.

Southwest Virginians have died from COVID-19 in 2022 at nearly double the rate of people statewide. (WJHL Photo)

Both the Delta and Omicron variant waves have led to a much higher rate of deaths in Southwest Virginia’s nine counties than in the state as a whole. From Sept. 1 through the end of 2021, the rural region’s death rate of 127 per 100,000 people was three times higher than the state rate of 43. Since Jan. 1, the rate of 77 is almost double the state’s rate of 40 and that gap has been widening over the past few weeks.

Over the course of the pandemic, Southwest Virginia’s death rate per 100,000 is now 436, as 1,243 people from the region have reportedly lost their lives to COVID-19. The state rate is 221.

Four new hospitalizations were reported regionally over the weekend — one each in Buchanan, Russell, Scott and Washington counties.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains far below the state’s as a whole and well below the national rate. The region is very slowly approaching the 50% fully vaccinated mark, having reached 49.9% last week. The state rate is 72.2% and the national rate is 65.1%.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,175,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on March 7.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,648,179.

VDH reports there have been 15,809 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on March 7.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,364 cases / 218 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 4,728 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 103 deaths (-8 cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 3,297 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 6,175 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 1,293 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 6,780 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 5,699 cases / 206 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 8,653 cases / 390 hospitalizations / 163 deaths (11 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 10,008 cases / 257 hospitalizations / 158 deaths (36 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 13,622 cases / 738 hospitalizations / 208 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Wise County – 10,121 cases / 297 hospitalizations / 183 deaths (40 new cases, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.