Southwest Va. COVID case rate 50% above state average as Omicron maintains grip

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is now 51% higher than the statewide rate after the nine-county region reported 1,398 new cases over the weekend, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population declined slightly from Friday, when it hit its peak so far of 1,555. It stood at 1,488 Monday compared to a statewide rate of 985.

The Omicron variant reached the rural region more than a week after it sent cases skyrocketing in more urban parts of Virginia. The highest current rates regionally are in Smyth County (1,727) and Washington County (1,657).

Statewide, Virginia is seeing a continued decline in cases from the peak seven-day rolling average of 1,543 per 100,000 reached Jan. 13. The statewide rate is down 29% over the past week and is the lowest it has been since New Year’s Day. Southwest Virginia’s rate is 23% higher than it was last Monday, when it stood at 1,205.

The region reported three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, with one each in Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell counties. Each of those counties also reported one new COVID hospitalization and those were the only reported new COVID hospitalizations.

Southwest Virginia has continued to have a much higher rate of COVID deaths per capita than the state. The current seven-day rate per 100,000 is 5.5, which is more than triple the state’s recent average.

The region’s vaccination rates remain far below the state and national averages.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,058,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 24.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,481,294.

VDH reports there have been 13,315 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Jan. 24:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,533 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (129 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,844 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (75 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 2,692 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (57 new cases)

Lee County – 4,868 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (127 new cases)

Norton – 997 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (26 new cases)

Russell County – 5,534 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (97 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 4,609 cases / 193 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (116 new cases)

Smyth County – 6,791 cases / 364 hospitalizations / 142 deaths (169 new cases)

Tazewell County – 8,084 cases / 245 hospitalizations / 127 deaths (146 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 11,321 cases / 717 hospitalizations / 190 deaths (311 new cases)

Wise County – 7,867 cases / 274 hospitalizations / 154 deaths (145 new cases)

