RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19 deaths continue to be reported at a high rate in Southwest Virginia, with eight reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Tuesday.

The nine-county region has one of its highest seven-day COVID death rates as numbers continue to be reported from the Omicron variant surge. That surge is quickly subsiding as far as new cases, with the 136 new cases reported Tuesday regionally putting the seven-day average per 100,000 at 370, less than one-fourth of its high reached in late January.

Southwest Virginia’s recent reported COVID-19 deaths are more than double Virginia’s average. (WJHL Photo)

The rate of COVID vaccinated Southwest Virginians is far lower than the state average. (WJHL Photo)

Virginia’s case rate statewide remains much lower at 125.

Tuesday’s reported deaths included four in Buchanan County, two in Lee County and one each in Smyth and Wise counties.

Since Feb. 1 Southwest Virginia’s COVID death rate is 37.9 per 100,000 population, more than double the Virginia rate of 18.4. Tazewell County’s rate is 66.8 during that period, which is highest in the region.

Southwest Virginia also reported seven COVID hospitalizations Tuesday — two each in Bristol and Smyth County and one each in Lee, Washington and Wise counties.

The region’s COVID vaccination rate is far below the state and national averages. It was 49.7% Monday, compared to 72% statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,170,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on March 1.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,641,438.

VDH reports there have been 15,579 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on March 1.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,347 cases / 216 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (6 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 4,713 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (27 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 3,261 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (10 new cases)

Lee County – 6,160 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 1,287 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (0 new cases)

Russell County – 6,735 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (7 new cases)

Scott County – 5,680 cases / 203 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (13 new cases)

Smyth County – 8,619 cases / 388 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (19 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 9,896 cases / 256 hospitalizations / 155 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 13,572 cases / 735 hospitalizations / 206 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 10,050 cases / 294 hospitalizations / 181 deaths (23 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

