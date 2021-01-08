Southwest Virginia health districts to begin 1b vaccinations, includes people 75 and older

FILE – A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that several health districts will begin phase 1b vaccinations next week.

Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, or migrant labor camps.

The following health district will begin phase 1b vaccinations the week of Jan. 11:

Alexandria

Arlington

Cumberland Plateau

Fairfax

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

Loudoun

Mount Rogers

New River

Prince William

Roanoke County/Allegheny

The Cumberland Plateau Health District includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties.

The Lenowisco Health District includes Lee, Wise, and Scott counties and the City of Norton.

The Mount Rogers Health District includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington, and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol and Galax.

Click here for more information on Virginia’s phase 1b.