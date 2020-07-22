Some Tri-Cities restaurants revert back to curbside pickup orders after COVID-19 cases increase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After briefly reopening for customers, several local restaurants have made the decision to switch back to curbside only options.

Restraurants across the Tri-Cities have posted to social media, informing customers that they have closed dine-in services temporarily out of caution due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

In Johnson City, Holy Taco and Go Burrito decided to close their dining rooms to customers, instead encouraging them to use delivery and curbside pickup options.

Yong Asian House in Gray posted Monday, saying they were switching to take-out options only for the week and requiring customers to wear face coverings.

In Jonesborough, Texas Burritos & More made the decision on Saturday to close the dining room and encourage online ordering and curbside pickup.

Texas Burritos & More also reminded customers that outdoor seating is still available.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.