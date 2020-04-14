Some local jurisdictions reporting rise in domestic crime reports amid COVID-19 pandemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Governor Ralph Northam extending their respective state’s stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, many local governments have followed suit to extend theirs.

The result – many people staying at home and many law enforcement agencies reporting an increase in crime reports. However, Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch took to social media to show how the state is working with local law enforcement to give a real feel for crime in Tennessee during the pandemic.

Today we worked on a way to get crime data at least weekly to the State so we have a clear picture of the impact of this pandemic. Normally submitted monthly – Doesn’t work for what we are facing. Chiefs and Sheriffs understand and stand ready to help! @TheIACP #InThisTogether — David Rausch (@Rausch4IACP2020) April 3, 2020

Crime numbers for March show significant decreases in TN. Violent crime down 31.6%. Thefts down 49.6%. Domestic Violence reports down 43.1%-Calls for service may differ. It shows crime triangle is real. Opportunity is limited. Victims are limited. Offenders? @TheIACP Rausch4IACP — David Rausch (@Rausch4IACP2020) April 4, 2020

Rausch reported that certain crimes in Tennessee are seeing a “significant” decrease, but though some local law enforcement agrees with the TBI, others disagree.

“Crime rates for the most part have kind of been down,” Town of Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “We’ve had different types of crimes, I mean, we’ve had some increase a little on domestic’s but for the most part with traffic and everything, everything has been pretty slow.”

“We’ve had an increase of juvenile activity, you know, people getting bored and stuff like that, you know, wandering around the neighborhood and we’ve had a few more domestics than normal, but other than that, overall everything’s pretty much slowed down quite a bit,” Slagle told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “Everybody is minding the stay-at-home order, but that don’t mean it’s not going to rise later.”

Some local law enforcement agencies have reported an increase in crime reports, especially domestic in nature, over the last month or so compared to 2019:

Sullivan County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department: 2019 = 48 calls; 2020 = 62 calls

Johnson City Police Department: 2019 = 76; 2020 = 90



Reports from the Johnson City Police Department

Other local law enforcement agencies have shown a decrease, similar to the TBI reports:

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office: 2019 = 28 calls with 7 arrests; 2020 = 11 calls with 6 arrests

Bristol, Tennessee Police Department: 2019 = 98 assaults, 6 vandalisms; 2020 = 72 assaults, 10 vandalisms (of a domestic nature)

Greene County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department records staff advises no “significant” rise in arrests, but due to changing to a central dispatch, records have been difficult to pull.

