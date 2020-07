JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – State of Franklin Healthcare Associates announced several new advisories Saturday, including mask requirements and temporary operating hours.

On social media Saturday, SoFHA officials announced that the walk-in clinic will operate from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Patients are asked to call ahead at 423-794-5590.

Ofiicials also announced that all individuals entering a SoFHA facility or clinic, will be required to wear a mask or face covering beginning Monday.