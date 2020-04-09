Social distancing making it difficult for people in recovery, those struggling with addiction

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting people in all walks of life. For those trying to recover from addiction, it has added a new layer of challenges.

“There has been a slight increase in overdoses in the Sullivan County region and we have seen an increase in overdose deaths,” said John Link with the Sullivan County Overdose Response Team (SCORT).

Link said normally, SCORT is notified by local law enforcement when there has been a non-fatal overdose. The team then responds to the residence within 24 to 72 hours of the overdose.

During these face to face meetings, Link said SCORT helps find treatment options and services for the overdose survivor and family.

Now, instead of responding to homes of those who recently survived an overdose, they’re now having to start the help process over the phone.

“We actually will call that person,” said Link. “We are talking with our folks on state level about online consents that can be done where we can get consents over the phone to help them.”

Link said many treatment meetings are now conducted through Zoom meetings, many of which can be found on SCORT’s website.

He has also heard some higher-need treatment options still conducting in-house treatment while practicing social distancing and screening individuals before entering the facility.

On the medication assisted treatment side, Link said treatment options are also using video if the client is stable.

Currently, Link said SCORT has around 45 clients.

Craig Forrester, Co-founder of Recovery Resources also said his group is trying to adapt to COVID-19 situation.

“Just because we are in a pandemic, doesn’t mean that people quit using drugs, in the past two week’s I’ve probably gotten five people into detox or a treatment center,” said Forrester.

Recovery Resources also helps people get into treatment centers, in addition to providing help with other needs of those seeking recovery. Forrester said he has heard of many treatment facilities no longer taking people, only taking short-term stays, or conducing meetings online.

He also said he has seen a few people relapse during pandemic.

“Recovery is really based on connectivity and if we’re not able to have social interactions with people, people tend to feel hopeless and they don’t feel connected,” said Forrester.

Link urges those in recovery or struggling with addiction to stay connected and reach out during this time.

You can connect with the Sullivan County Overdose Recovery Team at SullivanOD.org or by calling (423) 408-8134.

More information on Recovery Resources can be found at RecoveryResourcesTN.org, on Recovery Resources’ Facebook page, or by calling (423) 430-7657.

“If you are struggling, there’s no shame in saying, ‘hey man, I’m going through it right now, I could really use someone to talk to, really use somebody to listen, just really somebody to love on me,’ and we’re all fumbling along trying to do the best we can and if you can rally around one another and love on each other, then we’re going to come out of this the better people than we were before we came into it,” said Forrester.