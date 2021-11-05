Smyth, Washington counties COVID hospitalization rates 4-5X state averages

Smyth and Washington counties’ COVID hospitalization rates are more than quadruple the state’s average since Sept. 1.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Washington and Smyth counties reported 17 new COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, continuing a trend that has them with the two highest rates among Virginia’s 95 counties in that category.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show nine new reported hospitalizations in Washington County and three in Bristol, with an additional five in Smyth County. Scott County also reported a new hospitalization.

Since the pandemic began, Washington County has reported 1,142 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and Smyth County 1,053.

Smyth and Washington counties’ COVID hospitalization rates are more than quadruple the state’s average since Sept. 1.

Among Virginia’s 95 counties, those are the highest rates and only nearby Carroll County also has a rate higher than 1,000.

And since Sept. 1, during the bulk of the delta variant surge, Smyth County’s rate of 322 is five times the state rate of 64 and Washington County’s rate of 274 is more than four times the state average.

An additional 140 new COVID cases were reported regionally, which slightly increased the nine-county region’s rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 to 235.

The statewide average dropped to 103 from 106 the day before.

New deaths from the virus were reported in Dickenson, Tazewell and Wise counties. The three new deaths brought to 200 the total number of COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia since Sept. 1.

New COVID case rates increased slightly in Southwest Virginia Friday and remain more than double the state’s average.

The death rate per 100,000 since Sept. 1 is 2.6 times higher than the state’s — 69.1 regionally to 26.3 statewide.

The hospitalization gap is similar, with 154 hospitalizations per 100,000 regionally since Sept. 1 to 64 statewide.

The highest current case rates are in Buchanan County — 528 per 100,000 — and Wise (346) and Scott (306) counties.

Lee and Russell counties have the lowest current rates at 120 and 94 respectively.

Statewide, VDH reported 692,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 5.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 933,542.

VDH reports there have been 11,864 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Thursday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,297 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (7 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 2,540 cases / 151 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (14 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,692 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,748 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (11 new cases)

Norton – 594 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (7 new cases)

Russell County – 3,823 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (15 new cases)

Scott County – 3,217 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 4,957 cases / 321 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (7 new cases, 5 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 5,779 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (23 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,708 cases / 621 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (19 new cases, 9 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,475 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new death)

