Smyth County reports 100th COVID death – 3 Southwest VA counties among state’s top 10 in deaths per capita

Three Southwest Virginia counties are among the top 10 statewide in COVID deaths per 100,000 over the course of the pandemic. One of them, Smyth County, reported its 100th COVID death Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County reported its 100th COVID-19 death Wednesday as the Southwest Virginia region saw 304 new COVID-19 cases, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Smyth is one of three counties in the News Channel 11 viewing area among Virginia’s top 10 in population-adjusted COVID deaths over the entirety of the pandemic. The others are Scott and Wise counties. Virginia has 95 counties.

Three counties each reported one new death since Tuesday — Smyth, Tazewell and Wise.

COVID deaths continue to occur at a higher rate regionally than statewide as the delta surge reaches its peak.

COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 in Southwest Virginia this month are more than double the statewide average.

Southwest Virginia has reported 16.6 COVIID deaths per 100,000 population in September compared to 6.3 statewide.

The region’s case rate Wednesday is 605 new weekly cases per 100,000, which is more than double the state rate of 286.

Hospitalizations are also outpacing the state average this month. Eight more were reported Wednesday – two each in Washington and Smyth counties and one each in Buchanan, Tazewell and Scott counties and the city of Norton.

The region’s 136 hospitalizations reported in September puts its population-adjusted rate of 47 per 100,000 77% higher than the state’s overall rate.

VDH reported 632,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 22.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 843,212.

VDH reports there have been 10,470 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,089 cases /147 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (15 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,079 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,383 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (16 new cases)

Lee County – 3,233 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (39 new cases)

Norton – 467 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 3,217 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (33 new cases)

Scott County – 2,594 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,939 cases / 242 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (48 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,065 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (31 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 6,656 cases / 510 hospitalizations / 124 deaths (41 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 4,429 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 117 deaths (29 new cases, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.