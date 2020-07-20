Smyth Co. Sheriff: No new positive COVID-19 cases; 8 positive employees not reporting symptoms

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler says there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 at the sheriff’s office after eight employees tested positive for the virus.

On July 14, the sheriff’s office announced four bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain and two support staff had the virus.

On Monday, Sheriff Shuler told News Channel 11 that after a second round of testing, no other employees received positive test results.

Sheriff Shuler also said that of the eight who previously tested positive, none exhibited any symptoms or required any medical attention.

He also said the department is being “extra cautious” and making sure everyone who tested positive is cleared before they return to work.

“We should be back in full swing by August 14,” Sheriff Shuler said.

