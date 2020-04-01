Smyth Co. EMA: 2nd case of COVID-19 in county related to exposure at SWVA Mental Health Institute

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Virginia Emergency Management has announced that the second case of COVID-19 in the county is related to the exposure of the virus at the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute.

PREVIOUS: Staff member at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute tests positive for COVID-19

According to a post from the department, the Virginia Department of Health is working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the infected person.

The post says quarantine directives are in place.

Smyth County Emergency Management said in the post that they will continue to monitor the situation throughout the county and provide information.