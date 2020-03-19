SmokeHouse BBQ in Elizabethton begins giving children free lunches while schools close for virus

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – While schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns, an Elizabethton restaurant has taken the initiative to provide children with free lunches.

SmokeHouse BBQ began providing free lunches to children 18 and under from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to employees, 20 meals had been served by 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, and several hundred were expected to be served.

Every day, a different bagged lunch will be served for children that will include chips, a sandwich and chips.





SmokeHouse requests that you call ahead and let them know how many meals are needed so they will be ready for pickup.

Unlike schools, SmokeHouse asks that only one person comes to pick up the meals to limit crowds.

Donations will be accepted to anyone that wants to help provide meals for the children who need it.

A limited amount of meals will be available each day but the restaurant hopes to serve thousands before exhausting its resources.

You can call 423-518-1776 to reserve a meal and find SmokeHouse BBQ at 1941 Milligan Hwy, Elizabethton, Tennessee.