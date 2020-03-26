‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – It is a love that knows no boundaries.

Reverend Tallmadge Brown is a beloved visitor at Governor’s Bend Retirement and Assisted Living.

Reverend Brown makes the trip twice a day to visit his beloved wife Velma, but since the coronavirus outbreak, his visits look a lot different.

Brown has had to sit outside of his wife’s window at the facility to talk to her since the spread of coronavirus.

Brown told News Channel 11’s Michael Epps that nothing can stop them from spending time together.

The couple has been married for 63 years.

You can watch Brown’s full interview on News Channel 11 airing Wednesday night at 11 p.m.