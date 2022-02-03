Small COVID-19 case rate decline in Southwest VA leaves region far above state average

New COVID-19 case rates are dropping more slowly in Southwest Virginia than they did statewide as the Omicron variant subsides. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — High new COVID-19 case rates are persisting in Southwest Virginia even as the Omicron variant fades quickly in other parts of the state, new Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data revealed Thursday.

The nine-county region recorded 723 new COVID cases and saw its seven-day rolling average decline to 1,373 cases per 100,000 population. The state’s rate declined to 594 and has now been less than half the region’s rate for several days.

Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate has dropped quickly the past three weeks while Southwest Virginia’s has been slower to recede.

Lee County has the highest current rate at 1,823, with Wise County at 1,729 and Smyth County at 1,648. Only Buchanan County is below 1,000 at 943.

The region also reported five new COVID-19 deaths Thursday — two each in Tazewell and Washington counties and one in Russell County. New hospitalizations were reported in Washington County (two) and Lee County (one).

Statewide death numbers rising sharply

A recent sharp increase in new reported COVID-19 deaths statewide shows that while the Omicron variant’s bark may be worse than its bite, it has still proved deadly in large numbers of cases. Virginia reported 136 new deaths Thursday on top of 160 reported Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new deaths per 100,000 population is now 5.4, higher than it was at any point during the Delta variant surge. It’s still slightly below the regional average of 5.9, and the belated arrival of Omicron into Southwest Virginia could signal a coming rise in deaths there.

So far in 2022, Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death rate is more than double the state’s — 25.9 per 100,000 regionally compared to 11.2 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,116,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 3.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,565,522.

VDH reports there have been 13,724 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 3.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,960 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (41 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,206 cases / 184 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (42 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,960 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (29 new cases)

Lee County – 5,515 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (81 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 1,116 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (21 new cases)

Russell County – 6,07017 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (53 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,073 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (43 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,550 cases / 370 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (95 new cases)

Tazewell County – 8,888 cases / 250 hospitalizations / 131 deaths (81 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 12,364 cases / 725 hospitalizations / 193 deaths (105 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 8,853 cases / 282 hospitalizations / 161 deaths (132 new cases)

