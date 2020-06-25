Sloopy’s Diner in Kingsport closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sloopy’s Diner in Kingsport has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced on social media Thursday evening that the employee had last worked on Friday.

According to Sloopy’s, the restaurant was closed early on Wednesday after finding out that the employee had tested positive.

The restaurant says all employees were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Sloopy’s plans to remain closed while awaiting the test results.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while it is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, such as food or food packaging, it not thought to be a primary way the virus spreads. The CDC says “there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19.”