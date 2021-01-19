Six new deaths, 121 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 570 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Two new deaths were reported in each Carter and Hawkins counties while Washington and Unicoi counties saw one new death each.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 33 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 54 deaths were reported.

That death count represented an outsized % of today's 41 deaths compared to NE TN share of TN population. Region deaths per 100,000 exceed TN's as a whole. One can hope the surge is receding but even if it is, we are likely to reap more of its pain in the next few weeks. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) January 19, 2021

New cases by county: Washington 38, Sullivan 28, Hawkins 19, Greene 17, Unicoi 9, Carter 6, and Johnson 4.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,646 new cases, compared to 2,732 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 3,355 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 455 cases from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 25.37%.

To date, there have been 44,495 cases, 771 deaths, 40,369 recoveries, and 297,629 coronavirus tests reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 2,057 new cases and 40 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 28,934 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 43,225 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 459 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 744 deaths were reported.

There are currently 57,032 active cases in Tennessee, a drop of 7,569 cases from yesterday.

The health department reported 2,647 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 13 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 14.18%.

To date, there have been 689,808 cases, 8,470 deaths, 16,134 hospitalizations, 624,306 recoveries, and 6,056,533 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 689,808 as of January 19, 2021 including 8,470 deaths, 2,647 current hospitalizations and 624,306 inactive/recovered cases. Percent positive today is 12.43%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/PuDSqitsPg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 19, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,115 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 4,711 (+68)

Deaths: 114 (+2)

Active cases: 290 (-64)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,615 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 5,951 (+96)

Deaths: 108 (0)

Active cases: 556 (-79)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,481 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 3,925 (+50)

Deaths: 70 (+2)

Active cases: 486 (-33)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,022 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,847 (+27)

Deaths: 32 (0)

Active cases: 143 (-23)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,634 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 11,550 (+174)

Deaths: 211 (0)

Active cases: 873 (-146)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,679 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,494 (+19)

Deaths: 44 (+1)

Active cases: 141 (-11)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,949 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 10,891 (+136)

Deaths: 192 (+1)

Active cases: 866 (-99)