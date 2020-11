Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN Wednesday, active cases up by 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported two deaths in Sullivan County and one death each in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, and Washington counties.

The health department also reported 363 new cases and 275 new inactive or recovered cases in the region.

There are currently 2,586 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,504 cases on Tuesday.

The @WJHL11 viewing area — 15 NE TN and SW VA counties — did set a record for single-day deaths today with 22 total. The 16 in SW VA was more than double the previous one-day high. Simple statistics tell us there's more of these grim numbers on the near horizon. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) November 18, 2020

The state logged 4,472 new cases with the health department reporting 301,901 confirmed and 23,300 probable cases.

Total deaths across the state climbed by 53 to 4,048 total deaths while current hospitalizations increased by 60 to 1,982.

More 4.1 million COVID-19 tests have been logged.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 325,201 as of November 18, 2020 including 4,048 deaths, 1,982 current hospitalizations and 279,931 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 17.12% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/39hyFKfoph — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 18, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,363 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 1,965 (+35)

Deaths: 46 (+1)

Active cases: 352 (+18)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,663 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 2,210 (+34)

Deaths: 67 (+1)

Active cases: 386 (+37)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,696 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 1,419 (+17)

Deaths: 32 (+1)

Active cases: 245 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,346 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,260 (+10)

Deaths: 18 (0)

Active cases: 68 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 5,504 (+110)

Inactive/recovered: 4,684 (+90)

Deaths: 79 (+2)

Active cases: 741 (+18)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 713 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 571 (+17)

Deaths: 18 (0)

Active cases: 124 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 5,197 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 4,438 (+72)

Deaths: 89 (+1)

Active cases: 670 (-1)