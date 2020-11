Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 249,356 confirmed cases and 15,231 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 3,161 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 3,186 confirmed deaths, 1,434 current hospitalizations, and 234,460 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

Six new deaths were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee: two in Sullivan County and one each in Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

TDH reported 100 new cases in our area: 25 in Greene County, 23 in Sullivan County, 19 in Washington County, 12 in Hawkins County, 10 each in Johnson and Unicoi counties, and one in Carter County.

The health department also reported 116 new recovered/inactive cases locally.

There are currently 2,555 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,577 on Sunday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,748 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,447 (+9)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 265 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,998 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 1,579 (+21)

Deaths: 56 (+1)

Active cases: 363 (+3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,312 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 1,122 (+10)

Deaths: 29 (0)

Active cases: 161 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,232 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 1,103 (+2)

Deaths: 9 (+1)

Active cases: 120 (+7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,167 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 3,306 (+25)

Deaths: 55 (+2)

Active cases: 806 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 515 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 374 (+4)

Deaths: 6 (+1)

Active cases: 135 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,967 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 3,202 (+45)

Deaths: 60 (+1)

Active cases: 705 (-27)