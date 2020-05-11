Six inmates at Northeast Correctional tested positive for COVID-19

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prison spokesperson.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says 648 Northeast Correctional inmates tested negative.

No prison staff members have tested positive so far.

According to TDOC, all inmates at the facility have been tested for the virus.

This comes after state officials announced that all prison inmates and staff members in TDOC facilities would be tested for COVID-19.