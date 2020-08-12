Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville reports three deaths, creating specialized COVID-19 unit

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville nursing home said they are creating a specialized COVID-19 unit as a result of a high number of cases in the region.

In the post on social media, officials with Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville confirmed the following COVID-19 cases.

Positive residents: 38

Positive staff: 10

Recoveries: “Out of that number, one resident and four staff have recovered.”

The release also addressed deaths among residents saying in part, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville confirms the loss of three of its beloved residents, the majority of whom passed at partnering hospitals after a considerable amount of time at those facilities.”

Officials with Signature HealthCARE went on to describe more details about the specialized COVID-19 unit, including the fact that it will be isolated with barrier systems in place and include things like a separate air system, food, and its own entrance.

You can read the entire release from the facility below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.