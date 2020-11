KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pastor Will Shewey with Shades of Grace Methodist Church in Kingsport says the homeless outreach will not be serving meals this week or accepting most clothing donations.

The church will only be open for necessary daily business.

Shewey says this is in effort to slow down community spread of COVID-19.

Pastor Shewey says to call the church at (423) 765-2440 for more information.