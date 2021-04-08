Shades of Grace hosts region’s first homeless vaccination clinic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shades of Grace in Kingsport hosted a vaccination clinic for the Tri-Cities’ homeless population Thursday.

Pastor Will Shewey said the church hopes the clinic will help the entire community as well as those struggling with homelessness.

“We think its gonna be a really good, positive response today from the homeless community as well as the community at large so we’ve opened up to who so ever wants to come,” Shewey said.

Shades of Grace worked with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to host the clinic.

Doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered.

200 doses of the vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone can receive their dose with no questions asked.