Several localities on list of highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia; Galax at no. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/Stacker) — COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 11,500 Virginians since the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

While the pandemic has been hard on everyone, it’s hit some localities harder than others.

Stacker has compiled a list of the localities in Virginia with the highest COVID-19 death rates. They used data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to find the death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021.

Virginia’s two worst-hit cities ranked in the top 5 nationwide. Check to see if your county made the list:

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

25. Page County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (59 total deaths) 84.3 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia 933 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,916 (2,131 total cases) 11.6 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

24. Covington

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (14 total deaths) 88.8 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,033 (611 total cases) 38.1 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

23. Carroll County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (79 total deaths) 97.8 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #792 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,140 (2,723 total cases) 14.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

22. Bath County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (11 total deaths) 97.8 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #787 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,607 (274 total cases) 17.3 percent less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

21. Amelia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (36 total deaths) 104.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #708 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,052 (927 total cases) 11.7 percent less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

20. Wise County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (104 total deaths) 107.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #683 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,774 (3,280 total cases) 9.8 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

19. Scott County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (60 total deaths) 107.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #682 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,704 (1,877 total cases) 8.9 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

18. Petersburg

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (87 total deaths) 107.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #678 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,620 (3,956 total cases) 58.0 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new cases, -86% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

17. Staunton

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (70 total deaths) 109.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #652 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,160 (2,533 total cases) 27.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

16. Wythe County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (81 total deaths) 110.4 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,566 (2,744 total cases) 19.7 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (7 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

15. Shenandoah County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (134 total deaths) 129.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,889 (4,313 total cases) 23.8 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (10 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

14. Northampton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (36 total deaths) 129.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,909 (809 total cases) 13.5 percent less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

13. Smyth County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (96 total deaths) 138.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,926 (2,988 total cases) 24.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

12. Nottoway County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (49 total deaths) 140.3 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,651 (1,927 total cases) 58.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

11. Southampton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (57 total deaths) 141.0 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #411 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,298 (1,992 total cases) 41.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

10. Alleghany County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (50 total deaths) 150.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,334 (1,387 total cases) 16.8 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

9. Buena Vista

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (22 total deaths) 153.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,480 (938 total cases) 81.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

8. Hopewell

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (79 total deaths) 161.9 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #308 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,033 (2,711 total cases) 50.6 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (8 new cases, -85% change from previous week)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

7. Danville

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (141 total deaths) 162.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #301 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,253 (4,506 total cases) 40.9 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

6. Colonial Heights

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (62 total deaths) 166.4 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,925 (1,724 total cases) 24.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (8 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

5. Town of Franklin

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (33 total deaths) 209.0 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #155 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,334 (1,142 total cases) 79.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

4. Lexington

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (33 total deaths) 230.6 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,183 (1,205 total cases) 102.6 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

3. Martinsville

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (79 total deaths) 369.4 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,984 (1,630 total cases) 62.5 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

2. Emporia

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 786 (42 total deaths) 486.6 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,701 (679 total cases) 59.0 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

1. Galax