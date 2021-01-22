Seven new deaths, 229 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 429 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Four new deaths were reported in Washington County, two in Sullivan County, and one in Johnson County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 40 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 48 deaths were reported.

New cases by county: Sullivan 82, Washington 47, Greene 40, Hawkins 26, Carter 15, Johnson 11, and Unicoi 8.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,426 new cases, compared to 2,128 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 2,645 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 207 from yesterday. This marks the sixth consecutive day of declining active cases.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 22.78%.

To date, there have been 45,178 cases, 802 deaths, 41,731 recoveries, and 301,202 coronavirus tests reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 4,064 new cases and 93 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 25,808 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 35,433 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 466 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 693 deaths were reported.

There are currently 46,926 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,729 from yesterday.

The health department reported 2,361 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, a decline of 152 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 13.51%.

To date, there have been 701,847 cases, 8,777 deaths, 16,422 hospitalizations, 646,144 recoveries, and 6,128,305 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 701,847 as of January 22, 2021 including 8,777 deaths, 2361 current hospitalizations and 646,144 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 12.25%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/AepyjlK4Kq — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 22, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,171 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 4,835 (+45)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 221 (-30)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,719 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 6,179 (+66)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 425 (-26)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,552 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 4,161 (+90)

Deaths: 72 (0)

Active cases: 319 (-64)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,046 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,895 (+17)

Deaths: 34 (+1)

Active cases: 117 (-7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,893 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 11,892 (+89)

Deaths: 218 (+2)

Active cases: 783 (-9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,695 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,544 (+17)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 106 (-9)]

Washington County

Total cases: 12,102 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 11,225 (+105)

Deaths: 203 (+4)

Active cases: 674 (-62)