Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN Friday, active cases drop by 200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 256,845 confirmed cases and 16,299 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,373 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 3,324 confirmed deaths, 1,480 current hospitalizations, and 246,392 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 273,144 as of November 6, 2020 including 3,541 deaths, 1,480 current hospitalizations and 246,392 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 11.42%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Dzi07umGkS — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 6, 2020

Eight new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee: three each in Unicoi and Washington counties and one each in Greene and Johnson counties. One less death was reported in Carter County.

TDH reported 107 new cases locally: 44 in Sullivan County, 23 in Carter County, 14 in Washington County, 13 in Greene County, seven in Hawkins County, and three each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Here is a graphic showing the trend in average daily deaths in NE TN since late July, using a two-week rolling average. Given the rapid uptick in community spread that began in late September, this was predictable. pic.twitter.com/nydxIqx66u — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) November 6, 2020

The health department also reported 300 new inactive or recovered cases.

There are currently 2,246 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,446 on Thursday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,892 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 1,556 (+21)

Deaths: 37 (-1)

Active cases: 299 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,156 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 1,741 (+39)

Deaths: 59 (+1)

Active cases: 356 (+27)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,379 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,211 (+19)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 138 (-12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,255 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,148 (+11)

Deaths: 14 (+1)

Active cases: 93 (-9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,409 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 3,789 (+119)

Deaths: 61 (0)

Active cases: 559 (-75)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 544 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 415 (+7)

Deaths: 10 (+3)

Active cases: 119 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 4,282 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 3,525 (+84)

Deaths: 75 (+3)

Active cases: 682 (-73)