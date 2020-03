BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The opening of the Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia has been delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The soon-to-open hotel said in a post on Monday morning that a new hopeful opening is set for May, but that could change depending on federal guidelines.

The hotel had previously pushed back the opening multiple times, originally scheduled to open in September 2019, then October, then again at the end of March 2020.