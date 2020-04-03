Senior citizens in Kingsport receiving care packages thanks to local groups

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority to deliver essentials to seniors at Holston Terrace Housing Complex.

According to the YMCA, they say they need to assist senior adults in the community and want to make sure that they stay healthy while also getting what they need.

Staff will be delivering essential item care packages to seniors living at Holston Terrace Apartments, namely those without the resources or transportation to get what they need.

Care items include shampoo, soap, toilet paper and more.