Senator Lamar Alexander: Tennessee to receive $155 million for COVID-19 testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will receive more than $155 million to assist with COVID-19 testing, according to a tweet made by U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn).

According to Alexander, Tennessee has done more testing than most states in the country, but the funds will make testing even more readily available.

.@HHSgov announced Tennessee will receive more than $155 million to help our state’s COVID-19 testing capabilities. TN has done more testing than most states, but more testing is key to ensuring folks are safe as they go back to work and back to school. When in doubt, get a test! — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) May 14, 2020

He also said that testing is key to allow the state to continue to reopen and keep as many people as healthy as possible.

The tweet says the actual announcement came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

